Putin Strikes Mykolaiv & Kharkiv

Putin Strikes Mykolaiv & Kharkiv – 66 Russian Troops Killed l Kremlin Seeks Regime Change In Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Air Force reportedly destroyed 3 Russian strongholds in Beryslav and Kherson districts.  As per reports, a pair of attack aircraft and front-line bombers attacked Russian strongholds in Beryslav.  A pair of Mi-8 and Mi-24 targeted two Russian strongholds in the Kherson district as well.  Meanwhile, a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down with an Igla man-portable surface-to-air missile.  Ukrainian strikes have damaged all three Russian-controlled bridges leading into Kherson city.

