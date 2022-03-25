More shelling in Ukraine’s second biggest city Kharkiv

There has been more shelling of Ukraine’s second-biggest city Kharkiv, which lies just 25 kilometers from the Russian border.
Six people were killed and 15 wounded when artillery hit the road in front of a postal center, where people were thought to be queueing for humanitarian aid.
In the first week of the war, the regional administration building was bombed; it is still unclear how many died.
Al Jazeera’s @Assed Baig is in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
He has been with one of the teams trying to dig bodies out of the rubble.
