India – Supersonic Missile Can Hit Deep Inside China

BrahMos can soon hit deep inside China; the Supersonic missile strike range is extended to 800 km.
In a significant boost to missile shakti, India is developing an advanced version of the supersonic Brahmos cruise missile. According to reports, Brahmos’ long-range version is in progress, which can strike the enemy 800 km away. Brahmos range has already been extended from 300 km to 500 km and beyond. With this new advancement, Brahmos will soon cover the vast area of China as well as Pakistan. Brahmos is one of India’s most lethal weapon systems; currently being used by the Army, IAF, Navy in different variants.
