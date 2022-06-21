Ethiopia: 260 killed in an ethnically motivated attack

Ethiopia: At least 260 killed in an ethnically-motivated attack, witnesses say
Officials in Ethiopia say rebels targeted ethnic Amhara villagers in the western Oromia region. The latest atrocity in Ethiopia’s nearly two-year-old civil war began in the northern Tigray region.
On Saturday, gunmen in the Gimbi district of Western Wollega Zone allegedly launched an attack on ethnic Amharas — a minority in the region. Witnesses reported death tolls ranging from 260 to 351 people.
It appears to be one of the country’s deadliest incidents in recent years. Since the outbreak of the conflict, human rights groups have reported atrocities committed by rebel groups and the Ethiopian army.
Links: