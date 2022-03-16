Concerns deepen over the security of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants

There is growing concern over the power supply to the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant.
Ukraine’s nuclear agency says Russian forces damaged a cable in an attack last week, knocking the plant off the grid.
Russian troops have also taken control of the Zaporizhzhia plant – one of Ukraine’s four operational nuclear facilities.
One plant still under Ukrainian control in Rivne nuclear power plant in Varash near Belarus.
Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Varash in northwest Ukraine.
