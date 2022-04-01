Aid convoy attempts to reach besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol

An aid convoy has been making a fresh attempt to reach the war-torn Ukrainian city of Mariupol to evacuate civilians and deliver humanitarian and medical supplies.
The convoy of trucks and buses was initially planned for Thursday but was delayed due to security issues.
More than 100,000 people are trapped in the southern port city, which has been under heavy Russian bombardment for weeks.
NOTE: The world could end this war fast. Why are world leaders sitting on the sidelines watching this event take lives and destroy historical communities?
