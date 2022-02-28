Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The first negotiating session of the Ad Hoc Committee (AHC) to elaborate a UN cybercrime convention will convene February 28-March 11 at UN Headquarters in New York. This session will address the proposed scope, objectives, and structure for the convention as well as the mode of work for negotiations. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield will serve as the Representative of the U.S. Delegation. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs James A. Walsh will lead the U.S. delegation and introduce Ambassador (ret.) Deborah McCarthy as the U.S. lead negotiator during the AHC negotiations. The United States will press for its priority cybercrime policy and legal objectives during these negotiations, including advancing efforts towards a fair, rights-respecting, criminal justice instrument focused on addressing cybercrime that is built on consensus and informed by experts.