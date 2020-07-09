Aggravated Battery with a Firearm Investigation by Carbondale Police

Carbondale, IL (STL.News) On 07-07-2020, at approximately 8:15 p.m., City of Carbondale Police Officers responded to the 800 block of North Wall Street in reference to a report of shots fired. During the course of the investigation, officers learned a victim arrived at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. One of the suspects was described as a younger black male, with a medium build, short black hair, wearing a white t-shirt. The suspect fled the area in a white car that was last seen westbound in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street. One of the rounds fired during the incident struck a residence. No other injuries were reported. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200. This investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website. Please help yourself, along with your county, its communities and the university campus by using these numbers if you witness, or have any information pertaining to, a crime. Cash rewards for information which leads to an arrest are also made anonymously. Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!

