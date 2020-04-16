AG William P. Barr’s Statement on FCC Chairman Pai’s Draft Order to Approve Ligado’s Application

Attorney General William P. Barr’s Statement on FCC Chairman Pai’s Draft Order to Approve Ligado’s Application to Facilitate 5G and Internet of Things Services

(STL.News) – Attorney General William P. Barr issued the following statement:

“I applaud FCC Chairman Pai’s proposal to make available L-band spectrum, to be used together with C-band spectrum, for deployment of advanced wireless services, including 5G. As I said in my speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, swift FCC action on spectrum is imperative to allow for the deployment of 5G. This is essential if we are to keep our economic and technological leadership and avoid forfeiting it to Communist China. Freeing up L-band spectrum for use in tandem with the C-band, as the Chairman proposes, should greatly reduce the cost and time it will take to deploy 5G throughout the country and would be a major step toward preserving our economic future. I hope the full Commission moves forward quickly.”

