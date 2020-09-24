Aegion Corporation Awarded Contract to Rehabilitate 7,000 Linear Feet of Pressurized Water Pipelines in Virginia using Thermopipe® Technology

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) today announced that its subsidiary, Insituform Technologies, has been awarded a contract to rehabilitate more than 7,000 linear feet of pressurized water pipelines in Portsmouth, Virginia. The project includes 3,525 linear feet of 8-inch cast iron fire-suppression system pipeline; 1,700 linear feet of 8-inch cast iron drain lines; and 1,464 linear feet of 8-inch cast iron drain lines in maintenance tunnels under a tunnel roadway.

Insituform will utilize Thermopipe®, Aegion’s proprietary, high-tenacity, polyester-reinforced liner suited for the rehabilitation of potable and non-potable water mains and other pressurized piping systems up to 12 inches in diameter. Once installed, the liner forms a close-fit within the host pipe, creating a jointless, leak-free lining system able to independently support the full system internal design pressure.

Charles R. Gordon, Aegion’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This is an exciting project for Aegion. Not only does it demonstrate our commitment to providing trenchless technology to rehabilitate pressurized water pipelines, but it also utilizes one of our recently introduced proprietary technologies, Thermopipe®. We will continue to leverage our comprehensive offering of more than a dozen trenchless lining solutions to serve the growing needs of the aging water and wastewater market.”

The project is expected to begin this fall and conclude by the end of 2021.

