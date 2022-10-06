Add HCL Technologies, target price Rs 1125: HDFC Securities

Securities has add call on with a target price of Rs 1125. The current market price of HCL Technologies Ltd. is Rs 945.7. Time period given by analyst is one year when . price can reach defined target.

HCL Technologies Ltd., incorporated in the year 1991, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 256712.72 Crore) operating in IT Software sector.

HCL Technologies Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Software Development Charges and Computer Hardware & Software for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 23873.00 Crore, up 4.19 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 22914.00 Crore and up 17.47 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 20323.00 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 3281.00 Crore in latest quarter.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 60.72 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 17.91 per cent, DIIs 15.54 per cent.