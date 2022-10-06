Adani Gas shares gain 2.33% as Sensex rises

Shares of the Ltd. traded at Rs 3291.7 on BSE at 10:40AM (IST) on Thursday, up 2.33 per cent. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 1345.0 and a high of Rs 3816.3.

Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up opening.

At the prevailing price, the stock traded at 700.28 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 4.59 per share and 97.81 times its book value, as per BSE data.

A total of 8,545 shares changed hands on the counter till 10:40AM (IST). The stock commands a market value of Rs 353775.91 crore and is part of the Gas Distribution industry.

The scrip has been an outperformer , up 132.08 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 0.51 per cent fall in Sensex.

During the day, the stock moved between Rs 3300.0 and Rs 3250.0.





Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 37.4 per cent in the company as of 30-Jun-2022. FII and MF ownership in Adani Total Gas Ltd. stood at 17.55 per cent and 0.03 per cent, respectively.