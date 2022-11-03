Adani Enterprises Q2 Results: Profit more than doubles to Rs 461 crore, revenue jumps threefold

consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September more than doubled on year to Rs 460.94 crore. Consolidated revenue surged nearly threefold on year to Rs 38,175.23 crore.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) increased by 69% on year to 2,136 crore. The robust growth in the topline and operational performance was on account of strong earnings show by the integrated resource management business and airport business.

During the quarter, Adani Airports handled 16.3 million passengers, which is at 90% of pre-COVID level, the company said in a release.



Integrated resource management, which makes for nearly 80% of the consolidated topline of the company, saw revenue growing more than three times to Rs 30,435.20 crore. The airport business revenue increased nearly three times from the year-ago period to Rs 1,292.3 crore. Similarly, the mining business reported a 3-fold jump in revenue to Rs 1,858.12 crore.

