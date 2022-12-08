Accumulate This $2 Bargain Crypto at the Bear Market Bottom for the Next Bull Run – DataDrivenInvestor

CRYPTOCURRENCY | FINTECHCrypto “experts” agree that we are at or near the bottom of the bear market for altcoins. This could be an opportune time to start accumulating Trias with dollar-cost-averaging (DCA).Current Cryptocurrency ConditionsOne of the reasons many are proclaiming a bottom for crypto is the recent stock market losses, which have not pulled down cryptocurrency as they have in the past.Although there are no guarantees, crypto is still trading at relatively the same levels as a week ago before the stock market decline, which could be an indicator of the bear market’s bottom.Here’s something else to consider from another Medium writer, Jay Levitt:Despite still being in bear market territory, this could be a good opportunity to DCA and accumulate this token at a reasonable price compared to its ATH.Coin Bureau shares a different opinion. I always enjoy his straightforward and concise analysis. However, predictions have no basis in fact, they’re just a guess.How Much Lower Can We GO?! Crypto Bear Market Analysis#Bearmarket #Crypto #bitcoinWhat is DCA?“Dollar cost averaging is the practice of investing a fixed dollar amount on a regular basis, regardless of the share price. It’s a good way to develop a disciplined investing habit, be more efficient in how you invest and potentially lower your stress level — as well as your costs.” — Schwab.Although in this case, we are referring to collecting crypto for your portfolio with DCA.Actually, the Trias token is a bit below $2.00, at $1.66 on 8 DEC ’22. Considering its all-time high (ATH) was $31.97 last year during the 2021 bull run, if you could accumulate a few hundred at this price, the next bull run could be advantageous to your investment portfolio.Its circulating supply is only 1,600,000, with a total supply of 10,000,000 tokens. This altcoin could be very volatile in the next bull run, as it was during 2021. The new token opened at $1.40 and catapulted to its ATH within a month.Therefore, buying $50 worth of Trias at $1.66 would add 30.12 tokens to your portfolio. The price will likely go up or sideways before another bull run, so if you put that same $50 in every pay period for a year or two, you’ll add a considerable number of tokens.If it stays in the $2.00 price range for two years and you invest just $100 per month, you will have around 1,200 tokens.Say the price returns to its ATH after two years, your 1200 tokens would be worth $38,364. Your profit would be about $36,000 after subtracting in and out fees.Since you held the altcoins for more than one year, the taxes on your capital gains would be less also. It’s a win-win!Once again, always consult a tax advisor about capital gains taxes because it can be complicated.Crypto Tax Tips: A Guide to Capital Gains and Losses — Presented By TheStreet + TurboTaxHowever, your 2022 taxes might need this information if you sold instead of hodling.Capital Losses and how they affect your taxesWhat Is TRIAS?TRIAS is short for trustworthy and reliable intelligent anonymous systems. It is a layer-0 token riding on Ethereum, which completes 100k transactions per second (TPS).Rather than go into all the particulars about what it does, here is an explainer video.What Is Trias Token? TRIAS Explained!Ignore the numbers in the video, as things have changed since it was produced one year ago, but I wanted to include a simple whiteboard explanation. The number in the Coin Market Cap data below is up-to-date.TRIAS Token Price Data“The live Trias Token (new) price today is $1.66 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $539,141 USD. We update our TRIAS to USD price in real-time. Trias Token (new) is down 2.84% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #1062, with a live market cap of $2,651,039 USD. It has a circulating supply of 1,600,000 TRIAS coins and the max. supply is not available.” — Coin Market Cap.TRIAS to USD ChartTrias to USD Chart All-Time. Screenshot of CoinMarketCap 8 DEC ‘22.Final ThoughtsWhether you decide on Trias or another cryptocurrency to DCA and accumulate while awaiting the bull run, never invest money you cannot afford to lose or use emergency funds to invest.Crypto is a volatile market and can lose significant value overnight. Such was the situation on 11 January 2021:“Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin’s price fell $9,000, hitting a low of $32,000. At one point, its price fell $3,000 in under two hours.” — Decrypt.So, you see, it could be devastating to sleep on crypto. Do your own research (DYOR). There are lots of scams out there, and there are no guarantees. However, if you accumulate solid altcoins with a purpose, you could realize a decent profit in the next bull run.DISCLAIMER: This article is for entertainment and informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial or legal advice. Not all information will be accurate. I am not a financial adviser, and you should consider anything I write as informational and friendly banter to show you what is possible if you invest your money in these vehicles. However, there are no guarantees. Consult a financial professional before making any significant financial decisions. 