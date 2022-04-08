Abdiweli Mohamed Jama Sentenced for Armed Robbery

Minneapolis Man, bdiweli Mohamed Jama Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Armed Robbery of Minneapolis Restaurant

A restaurant employee was shot twice during the robbery

(STL.News) A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 144 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for an armed Hobbs Act robbery of a Minneapolis restaurant, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

According to court documents, on November 9, 2020, Abdiweli Mohamed Jama, 32, entered Market Barbecue in Minneapolis, armed with a semi-automatic pistol, and attempted to rob the business. An employee tried to thwart the robbery and engaged in a physical altercation with Jama. During the altercation, Jama’s pistol discharged, and the employee was struck in the shoulder and the knee. Jama fled the scene on foot.

On November 16, 2021, Jama pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery (Hobbs Act) and one count of discharge firearm during a crime of violence. He was sentenced yesterday by Senior U.S. District Judge Ann D. Montgomery.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Minneapolis Police Department, and the Saint Paul Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David P. Steinkamp prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today