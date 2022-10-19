Abbott raises 2022 profit forecast for second time



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Abbott Laboratories logo is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



(Reuters) -Abbott Laboratories on Wednesday raised its annual earnings forecast for the second time, citing strong demand for medical devices and pharmaceutical products.

Shares of the company rose nearly 2% in premarket trade.

The company’s medical devices sales grew 11% in the United States in the third quarter, driven by strong performance of its Freestyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring system, which clocked around $1 billion in sales.

The company now expects $5.17-$5.23 per share in adjusted earnings this year, compared to at least $4.90 per share it forecast earlier. The company had raised its outlook from at least $4.70 per share in July.

Abbott said it expects around $7.8 billion in COVID-19 test sales this year, with $500 million in the fourth quarter.