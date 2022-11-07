AB Capital Q2 net profit rises 30% on loan uptick

, the non-banking finance company of the eponymous aluminium-to-telecom conglomerate, reported a 30% increase in the second-quarter net profit, led by strong demand for loans.

Net profit increased 30% year-on-year to a record ?488 crore in the quarter ending September, led by a 31% growth in the overall lending book.

Overall loan book expanded 36% year-on-year, to ?64,975 crore. The company lends to individuals, small and medium enterprises (SME) and high net-worth individuals (HNIs), among others. These segments now make up 65% of the total loan book.

Demand for loans remained strong in the quarter with disbursements growing more than two times the previous year at ?12,488 crore. About 70% of the total went to retail, SME and HNI segments.

Net interest margin (NIM), or the difference between the yield on advances and that paid for funds, expanded 35 basis points year-on-year to 6.58%.