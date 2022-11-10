A vibrant municipal bond market is the need of the hour as spending on local infrastructure grows, says RBI

Apart from reforming property taxes, what could help municipal corporations improve their finances? Municipal bonds could be a credible option, believes the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

An under-developed municipal bond market is putting the local bodies in a spot in bridging their resource gap while forcing them to rely largely on loans from the central and state governments and borrowings from banks and financial institutions, the regulator said in its maiden report Thursday on municipal finances.

“The next challenge in the context of municipal finances is to ease the resource constraints. A vibrant sub-sovereign/municipal debt market catering to a robust investor appetite for municipal bonds can provide an avenue for these entities to access public funds, create an alternative class of assets for investors and further deepen India’s domestic debt market,” the RBI said.

To be sure, the size of municipal budgets in India are much smaller than peers in other countries, while revenues are dominated by property tax collections and devolution of taxes and grants from upper tiers of government, resulting in lack of financial autonomy.

With the demand for infrastructure in Indian cities growing, the central bank laid emphasis on alternative and sustainable resource mobilization through the bond market for the local bodies.

“Policies to improve the environment for financial investment through sound and efficient regulation, greater transparency, and better governance can help nurture a vibrant municipal bond market. Listing municipal bonds in the stock exchanges can pave the way for developing the much-needed secondary market for municipal bonds in India,” the RBI said.

In the last few years, the market saw issuances of municipal bonds by nine local bodies, demonstrating that bond financing can be a viable alternative for raising resources.

The regulator believes that push from the central government in the form of reform-linked financial incentives and involvement of rating firms in the bond rating, the municipal bond market can witness significant growth in the coming years.

