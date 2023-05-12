A Guide To A/B Testing For Mobile Apps – What is A/B Testing?

(STL.News) Mobile app A/B testing refers to employing A/B testing to compare and contrast two or more potential user interfaces. Individuals that download an app will be randomly assigned to one of several groups, each of which will get a unique experience. After sufficient users have participated in the test, it is possible to determine with statistical certainty the version of the app that results in higher conversion rates.

App developers do not often offer downloadable content, such as more levels in a mobile game. Instead, the app’s creator may want to observe which level banner gets the most clicks by testing various options.

A/B testing will let them determine which banner is more effective by seeing how it fares with real users. Then, when the test results are statistically significant, they will implement the winning variation for all users.

The Advantages of A/B Testing

Similarly to the web, mobile apps can benefit from A/B testing. Using A/B testing, you may compare two versions of your app’s user interface and use the results to make informed design decisions. In addition, with the help of A/B testing software, you can accurately predict and quantify the results of any changes you make to your app.

If you regularly perform mobile application testing, you may tweak the user interface and additional features that boost your conversion rates. That’s why major tech firms like Facebook, Amazon, and Google always conduct A/B tests within their mobile apps. When it comes to improving the user experience, increasing conversion rates, and customizing the mobile user experience, A/B testing is a must.

Types of Mobile A/B Testing

App developers and marketers can choose between two different kinds of A/B testing. Both serve different purposes, yet they operate on the same concept.

In-app A/B Testing

Developers tested these measures extensively to see how changes to an app’s UX and UI affect key performance indicators like session length, lifetime value, retention rate, engagement, and stickiness. Depending on the app’s intended use, developers will focus on different metrics.

Marketing Campaign A/B Testing

The goal of A/B testing for app marketers is to increase the ROI of their advertising spend. Through testing, you can discover the most successful ad creative for UA campaigns, the most efficient advertising channel, or the message most likely to re-engage churned users. Conversion rates, app installs, and user retargeting can benefit from A/B testing campaigns.

Five Guidelines For Effective A/B Testing

Establish Your Testing Objectives.

This may seem obvious, but it’s crucial to ensure you’re not spending money and effort on a test that won’t provide useful insights. Start your testing only once you have a solid concept and plan for how to move forward, no matter the results.

Be Receptive To Unexpected Findings In Your Analysis.

Because user behavior is always multifaceted, A/B tests may occasionally show unexpected outcomes. Acting with an open mind is vital. You must analyze your data to ensure you get all the profitable opportunities.

Don’t Cut Your Testing Short, Even If You Do Not See Results.

Even if your hypothesis is wrong or the results are inconclusive, conducting an A/B test is still beneficial. It’s critical to persist with testing long enough to build your confidence in test outcomes.

Do Not Introduce New Changes During Testing.

Refraining from making any adjustments in the middle of the test is vital. Making changes reduces your results’ reliability because you can’t attribute causes to specific errors. You’re trying to identify a connection between the two variables and make needed changes.

Seasonal Testing

The time frame in which you’ve conducted your tests will affect your outcomes regardless of the industry. Because of this, you can run the same experiments using mobile app testing tools at different times of the year and get very different findings. It’s possible, for instance, that an advertisement that failed during the summer will do amazingly well during the winter.

Ideas For Mobile App A/B Testing

The possibilities of mobile automation testing are practically endless, given the unique nature of each app. When running A/B tests, pay attention to the onboarding process, retention, engagement, and, for e-commerce apps, each stage of the sales funnel to ensure maximum conversions.

You can conduct usability tests on several aspects of your user interface, such as the number of fields necessary for account creation, the regularity of push notifications, the language of CTAs, the addition of new features, and the positioning of advertisements.

Digging into your data and the full user experience is another great place to start if you have analytics tools and are looking to generate experimental opportunities.

Conclusion

Test automation platforms can help you find effective solutions for A/B testing. HeadSpin lets you connect to real devices on a comprehensive device cloud. Connecting to these devices will help you get accurate results for your A/B tests. Reach out!