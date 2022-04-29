8 Tips to Deal with FOMO in College

(STL.News) Have you ever felt guilty for not going out with your friends and staying in your dorm? This is a typical case of FOMO. We have all been here before. It is a frustrating feeling that can ruin your college experience.

The sheer thought of missing out on parties, events, and other social functions can toll on you. Moreover, it breeds a feeling that your friends are leading enjoyable lives. However, this isn’t always the case. Here are some tips to help you deal with FOMO:

Recognize that it’s not just you.

College students face unprecedented pressure to do it all. For example, take on an internship, get good grades, volunteer, date, make friends, and have fun. It is normal to struggle with “comparison anxiety,” or the feeling that everyone else is having a better time than you.

However, it is important to recognize that the social media feeds we use to compare ourselves aren’t real. These social media feeds represent curated versions of reality.

Be confident in your choices.

Do you feel like you are missing out on cool things? First, see whether you don’t feel like you can participate in them.

For example, when your friends are going to a concert but you don’t have any money to go, it can be hard to be happy for them. Don’t let financial issues get in being happy for your friends. There will always be another concert or fun event that you can attend without spending too much money.

Don’t let others put you down.

Social media is a platform where most people post their best lives. However, it does not mean it’s real. Their lives probably aren’t as perfect as they make them seem online. Also, there’s a good chance they also have moments when they feel left out of the loop. Don’t let other people’s highlight reels make you feel bad about yourself.

Share with others

Sharing your feelings with close friends can create a form of comfort. Ask a friend how they feel when they’ve missed out on social events when feelings of worry start to creep in.

Your friend might tell you that it’s not as bad as you think or that they sometimes feel like they don’t belong at parties and other social gatherings. Having someone else tell you that they’ve felt the same way can help put your feelings into perspective.

Do something fun.

The thought of your peers having fun can cause sadness and loneliness. However, you can have some fun by yourself. It might be as simple as watching a movie, making an arts and crafts project, or taking a walk in the park.

Think about what you want to do, then plan it out. Don’t worry about what other people are doing; worry about what makes you happy.

Don’t feel bad for skipping.

There is no reason to feel bad about skipping out on an event when it doesn’t line up with your schedule. Also, do not feel bad about disappointing your friends. Do not feel obligated to stay for hours when you find an event boring. This is especially true at college, where many people spend a lot of their time worrying about fitting in rather than just enjoying themselves.

FOMO can take a toll on your friendships by making things seem too important and by making you passive-aggressive when someone else decides not to go to an event. It is essential to have fun and let loose, even missing out on some events.

See a movie

Buy a movie ticket and enjoy a theater experience. Some of the best movies come out during college, so see them! Get some popcorn and a soda and watch your favorite actor or actress bring your favorite character to life.

You can watch any movie you want, at any time you want, with whomever you want. Don’t stress buying tickets for that one movie everyone is talking about. Show up, buy the best seat in the house, and enjoy yourself.

Find a hobby

No matter your interests, there is some club for you on campus. Find something that appeals to you, like art or music, and find a group of people who have similar interests. You can try your skills as an essay writer by writing a journal of daily events.

Final Takeaway

It is human to feel FOMO with friends attending parties and events while you remain in your college dorm. However, it does not mean they lead more enjoyable lives than you. Find yourself in college with these tips and get back on track with your life.