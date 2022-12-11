£7billion of taxpayers money splurged on woke roles and activities, damning dossier reveals

A DAMNING dossier today exposes how £7billion of taxpayer money is being splurged on woke roles and activities.

It includes council pen-pushers taking African drumming lessons.

1The £7billion included council pen-pushers taking African drumming lessonsCredit: Alamy

And quangocrats play a board game about how to respect colleagues in the workplace.

Forty furious Tory MPs have demanded Chancellor Jeremy Hunt stop spending much-needed cash on “politically motivated” programmes as squeezed families struggle to pay the bills.

The Conservative Way Forward Group sent thousands of Freedom of Information requests to town halls and other publicly funded organisations to lay bare the “waste”.

It found £557million a year is spent on 10,000 equality and diversity jobs in the public sector — enough to pay for 12,500 nurses.

Councils spend around £30million on nearly 800 E&D jobs, while the average police force will have almost five inclusion officers at a total of £10million.

The report estimates around one million working days each year are being lost for staff undertaking equality and diversity training.

It singles out Warwickshire county council for laying on an “African Drumming Session for staff, and the Intellectual Property Office taking time to play a respect at work boardgame”.

The dossier also finds £212million went on contracts for equality and diversity programmes since the start of the pandemic.