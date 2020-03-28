$50,529 Club Keno Prize Won in Kansas City by Massaoud Fattah

Kansas City, MO (STL.News) Luck was on Massaoud Fattah’s side on March 17 when the Kansas City man matched all seven numbers on his 7-spot Club Keno ticket. Normally, this would have meant a base prize of $5,000 plus the progressive jackpot ($529 at the time), but because Fattah selected the Multiplier option for an additional $1, his base prize was multiplied by the randomly selected Multiplier number drawn, which was 10.

Fattah purchased his winning ticket, worth a total $50,529, at Price Chopper, 11, 4820 N. Oak Trafficway, in Kansas City, Missouri.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Clay County won more than $25.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $2.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $16.9 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.