3M Reports Sales Information for Month of July 2020

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) 3M (NYSE: MMM) today reported sales information for the month of July 2020.

Total sales for July increased 6 percent year-on-year to $2.8 billion. Organic local-currency sales (which includes organic volume impacts and selling price changes) increased 3 percent while acquisitions, net of divestitures, added an additional 3 percent. Foreign currency translation was neutral to sales year-on-year.

Total sales increased 29 percent in Health Care, 9 percent in Consumer, and 6 percent in Safety and Industrial, while Transportation and Electronics declined 7 percent. Organic local-currency sales increased 11 percent in Health Care, 9 percent in Consumer, and 8 percent in Safety and Industrial, while Transportation and Electronics declined 6 percent.

On a geographic basis, total sales increased 10 percent in the Americas, 3 percent in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and were flat in Asia Pacific. Organic local-currency sales increased 6 percent in the Americas (including the U.S. up 8 percent), were flat in EMEA, and declined 1 percent in Asia Pacific (including China up 13 percent and Japan down 12 percent).