2008 ‘Lehman Moment About to Hit’ — Major Banks Suffer; How to Access Your ETHW, ‘No Digital Dollar Act,’ Sega Blockchain Game — Bitcoin.com News Week in Review

In this week’s edition of the Bitcoin.com News Week in Review, two of the world’s largest banks — Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank — are suffering from distressed valuations, with credit default insurance levels looking like those last seen in the 2008 financial crisis. For those interested in assets outside of such behemoth tradfi (traditional finance) institutions, a handy guide on how to claim your ETHW tokens from the recent Ethereum hard fork can also be found in this edition. Further, a U.S. senator has introduced a “No Digital Dollar Act,” and Japanese gaming giant Sega is set to launch its first blockchain game.

‘Trading Like a Lehman Moment’ — Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Suffer From Distressed Valuations as the Banks’ Credit Default Insurance Nears 2008 Levels

It’s been more than a decade since the financial crisis in 2007-2008 when Lehman Brothers, the fourth largest investment bank in the United States, collapsed and filed bankruptcy. Close to 14 years later, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, two of the world’s largest banks, are suffering from distressed valuations and the banks’ credit default insurance levels are approaching degrees not seen since 2008.

A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Access Your ETHW Tokens if You Held ETH Before The Merge

With the new Ethereumpow (ETHW) network launch, ethereum holders are eligible to receive a single ETHW for every ether they own. The following is a simple guide that shows ethereum holders how to access their ETHW tokens using a wallet like Metamask.

US Senator Introduces ‘No Digital Dollar Act’ to Prohibit Treasury and the Fed From Interfering With Americans Using Paper Currency

A U.S senator has introduced the “No Digital Dollar Act to prohibit the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve from interfering with Americans using paper currency” if a central bank digital currency is adopted. The bill further states: “No central bank digital currency shall be considered legal tender under section 16 5103 of title 31, United States Code.”

Japanese Gaming Giant Sega to Launch First Blockchain Game

Sega, one of the largest Japanese gaming companies, has announced that it will launch its first blockchain game in collaboration with Double Jump Tokyo, another Japanese development company. The game, which is based on Sega’s Sangokushi Taisen franchise, will be built using Oasys, a Japanese scaling-focused project, to support its blockchain elements.

