115th Common Stock Monthly Dividend – Realty Income

115th Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty Income

SAN DIEGO, CA (STL.News) Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, Tuesday announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company’s common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.247 per share from $0.2465 per share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of April 1, 2022. This is the 115th dividend increase since Realty Income’s listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for April’s dividend is March 31, 2022. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.964 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.958 per share.

“I’m pleased that our Board of Directors has once again determined that Realty Income can increase the amount of the monthly dividend,” said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. “Realty Income is dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. With the payment of the April dividend, we will have made 621 consecutive monthly dividend payments throughout our 53-year operating history.”