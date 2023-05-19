10-Code, LLC to Pay $186,167 in Back Wages

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor published the following information regarding 10-Code, LLC’s investigation into its payroll practices.

Investigation findings: U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigators recovered $186,167 in back wages for 52 workers at 10-Code LLC, a security services provider. Investigators determined the employer violated the Fair Labor Standards Act overtime provisions by paying a salary for all hours worked and straight time for overtime.

Back Wages Recovered: $186,167 in back wages for 52 workers

Quote: “Business operators cannot casually decide to pay workers as salaried without examining whether or not they meet the salary exemption requirements,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director Chad Frasier in Denver. “By doing so, 10-Code LLC clearly violated federal laws by denying workers all their hard-earned pay. Violations can be costly, and employers are encouraged to reach out to Wage and Hour if they have any questions.

Background: Learn more about the Wage and Hour Division, including a search tool to use if you think you may be owed back wages collected by the division and how to file an online complaint. For confidential compliance assistance, employees and employers can call the agency’s toll-free helpline at 866-487-9243, regardless of where they are from.