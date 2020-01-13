Zweispace Starts to Offer Industry Utility Tokens on Bitcoin (BSV), and Utility Token Exchange Platform, Starting From Real Estate and Legal Token for Inheritance Contract

TOKYO (STL.News) – Zweispace, a blockchain powered PropTech company, located in Tokyo, Silicon Valley, and Singapore, holds multiple patents around blockchain, started to tokenize the industry specific app utility, starting from real estate and legal professions for inheritance contract. The tokens are on BitcoinSV blockchain.

Zweispace started selling Zweicoin a real estate industry utility token in Japan, the coin can be consumed to run award winning PropTech apps. It can also be held as almost like stable token but most likely appreciating with more stuff coming in. PropTech apps includes, Robot Architect, “AutoCalc” a maximum profitable property planning with AI support, and Earthquake impact assessment app, “Namazu”, developed with experts from a largest construction company. Zweispace is awarded the best PropTech company in 2019, expanding its domain to construction and finance.

Surplus of the money generated by selling Zweicoin is stored in a bank account in Japan, and part of the money will be converted to real estate. The ownership record and rental revenue history will be stored in its patented real estate blockchain system.

Zweispace also announced Zweinote, the real estate backed security type token with a licensed entity, starting from real estate in Tokyo.

Legal profession tokens will be consumable at inheritance advisory system, a legal tech system with expert knowledge for traditional contract generation with cutting edge smart smartcontract capability. Simultaneously, Shintakukeiei.com, a Japanese media about trust legal contract, opened, targeting 7 million elders in aging Japan with 13 trillion-dollar financial assets stored in banks with less than 0.1% interest rate. Members can receive consultation from member lawyers before legal tech generates trust contract on backend system, along with alternative, next generation Inheritance Smart Contract. Practical smart contracts will be introduced to financial industry starting from Japan. This system with media site, will accelerate the contracting process, as Japanese government is encouraging regional banks to do so. This inheritance advisory system “Pitashin” was created with the collaboration of Zweispace and Yasuhiro Ogino, a Shiho-shoshi (solicitor), the expert of inheritance contract and legal tech director at Trust System Security Association. The system is powered by Smart Contract System on ZWEICHAIN, a blockchain Zweispace provides. ZWEICHAIN means two chain in German, a pair of private chain and public chain. For the public chain, Zweispace picked BitcoinSV chain since 2019, the aggressively scaling original bitcoin protocol created and managed by nChain or Satoshi Nakamoto team. The “Legal Token” for this ecosystem, will be tokenized on BitcoinSV chain, same as Zweicoin on BitcoinSV.

Namazu token is earthquake related tokens for the platform Zweispace forming with large construction companies with support from Japanese cabinet. Earthquake data from Zweispace sensor system will be recorded in its real estate blockchain. Zweispace partner companies and researchers can search and check the immutable records by using ZWC blockchain explorer. The public can check statistical sensor data in the public blockchain recorded by Zweispace system, using blockchain explorer from public internet. Zweispace expects amateur researchers to access the blockchain data with AI program to form prediction models in Japan. Japan has many amateur astronomers significantly contributing to global knowledge of astronomy. Zweispace hopes to encourage amateur planetary scientists, not just its world largest partner construction companies, to come up with AI assisted models to predict the impact of and to prepare for the potential 14 trillion-dollar damage to the third largest economy by Nankai Trough earthquake.

Zweispace started to accept crypto for Zweicoin, starting from BitcoinSV, which Zweispace uses for its system. The conversion rate can be checked at a new utility token site. Zweicoin can be purchased on site and is in talks with multiple exchanges for trading including one already integrated.

ZWEISPACE http://en.zweispace.co.jp