Zomato Q2 Results: Net loss narrows to Rs 251 crore; revenue jumps 62% YoY

Ltd’s consolidated net loss for the September quarter narrowed to Rs 251 crore from Rs 430 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations increased by 62.2% YoY to Rs 1,661 crore.

Zomato completed the acquisition of Blinkit in August. Hence, the earnings include about 50 days of Blinkit’s financials in the consolidated numbers, it said. Adjusted for Blinkit, the revenue grew 48% YoY, which translates to annualized revenue of $ 1.05 billion.

This is the first quarter where Zomato crossed the billion-dollar annualized revenue mark, the online food delivery aggregator said.

Zomato expects the adjusted operating loss to come down further and eventually get to break-even in the next 2 to 4 quarters.

While the food delivery business has been growing and steadily moving towards profitability, there is room for the business to grow much faster than what it is currently trending at, Zomato said in a release.

As far as quick commerce is concerned, the company hasn’t seen much of a slowdown in the business despite inflationary pressures. While most investors currently ascribe zero value to the Blinkit business, Zomato is confident this will change in due course of time.

Zomato has no plans to make any new minority investments, nor has there been any change in its capital allocation plans since the last quarter.

The gross order value growth was 3% QoQ, and 23% YoY, driven by growth in both order volumes and average order value. The growth in revenue per order led to a higher adjusted revenue growth of the food delivery business. On the profitability front, contribution margin as a percentage of the gross order value improved meaningfully to 4.5% in Q2 from 2.8% from Q1. This helped the food delivery business breakeven at the operating level in Q2.

“Over the medium term, our ambition lies in getting food delivery Adjusted EBITDA to 4-5% of our GOV (gross order value),” Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO, said in a release. The average monthly transacting customers grew 4.4% QoQ to 17.5 million in Q2.

The growth in monthly transacting customers will be driven by both higher repeat rates of the existing customer base as well as new customer additions, Zomato said.