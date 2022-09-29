Zomato can rally over 50% in 1 year, says Emkay Global

Given the strong market share and limited competition in the online food delivery space, domestic brokerage Emkay Global Financial has given a ‘buy’ call on for a target price of Rs 90, an upside of over 50% from current levels.

The food delivery platform that currently commands a 50% market share is the company’s moat according to the brokerage. “The expansion into adjacencies will further expand the total addressable market (TAM) and potentially drive more efficiency gains,” the brokerage said.

The brokerage initiated coverage on the new age stock based on SoTP that comprises the company’s online food delivery business valued using DCF at Rs 75 per share; and the remaining value from cash and other strategic minority investments, the brokerage said in its report.

Emkay further highlights that it hasn’t factored in any value accretion from Blinkit as it is still to see how the synergies play out. “We have not factored in any value accretion from Blinkit, considering uncertain timelines on unit economics turnaround and intense competitive intensity.”

“Zomato’s strong market position, brand recall, expanding TAM with Hyperpure and Blinkit, and anticipated turnaround in profitability will lead to a 40 per cent revenue CAGR and positive net profit in the next four years”, the brokerage noted

Nonetheless, key risks to the rally in stock prices include higher competitive intensity in e-commerce; a sharp fall in average order value (AOV); regulatory changes, and poor capital allocation.



(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)