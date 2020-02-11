Zoetis Declares Second Quarter 2020 Dividend

PARSIPPANY, NJ (STL.News) The Board of Directors of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has declared a second quarter 2020 dividend payable to holders of the company’s common stock of $0.20 per share. The dividend is to be paid on Monday, June 1, 2020, to holders of record on Friday, April 17, 2020.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and a range of services. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2018, the company generated annual revenue of $5.8 billion with approximately 10,000 employees.