Zee Ent. shares rise 1.07% as Sensex climbs

traded at Rs 241.85 on BSE at 10:51AM (IST) on Friday, up 1.07 per cent from previous close.

The scrip quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 200.5 and a high of Rs 332.0.

Earlier, the stock saw a gap up opening in the morning.

A total of 91,129 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 10:51AM (IST).

The stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 23258.98 crore.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 33.22, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 2.55. Return on equity (ROE) was at 8.87 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 418 stocks traded in the green, while 83 stocks were in the red.

Promotor Holding



Promoters held 3.99 per cent in the Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. as of 30-Jun-2022 while foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors owned 39.18 per cent and 30.53 per cent, respectively.