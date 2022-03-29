Criminal Chief for the Eastern District of Washington Selected as YWCA Spokane Woman of Achievement Award Honoree

U.S. Attorney Congratulates Alison L. Gregoire for Receiving YWCA’s Government and Public Service Award

Spokane, Washington (STL.News) United States Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref recognized and congratulated Criminal Chief and Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) Alison L. Gregoire, who was honored at YWCA’s Annual Women of Achievement Awards Ceremony Luncheon on March 24, 2022.

In honoring AUSA Gregoire, YWCA Spokane emphasized, “Alison Gregoire is the first woman to serve as criminal chief for the Eastern District of Washington United States Attorney’s Office. Alison was selected for this role because of her exemplary track record of serving at-risk populations, especially victims of crime in Indian Country. Alison has handled extremely difficult cases and worked closely with victims of crime – including Native American women and women from diverse backgrounds – to empower women to tell their stories and seek justice against the individuals who perpetrated violence against them.”

YWCA Spokane added that AUSA Gregoire’s record for government service began years prior to joining the United States Attorney’s Office. “Alison is also a Major in the United States Army Reserves, where she has served since leaving active duty in 2011. In her role as a leader in the U.S. Army, Alison has served as a senior defense counsel and supervised trial defense for soldiers pending separation from the armed forces. She has also served as a professor of criminal law where she has trained judge advocates in trial advocacy techniques. Alison’s superb trial skills and close connections with victims makes her an incredible advocate within the U.S. Army and within the U.S. Attorney’s Office where she works for justice and equal treatment of all individuals under the law.”

U.S. Attorney Waldref echoed YWCA’s remarks. “For many years, AUSA Gregoire worked tirelessly as the Indian Country Coordinator and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator for the Eastern District of Washington. She is a true leader and plays a critical role in our mission of building stronger and safer communities for everyone.” U.S. Attorney Waldref continued, “AUSA Gregoire is a woman of incredible integrity and honor, driven by a mission-first attitude to serve her country and support her colleagues to do their best work and pursue justice.”

U.S. Attorney Waldref also recognized AUSA Gregoire for her induction into the prestigious American College of Trial Lawyers earlier this year. “AUSA Gregoire is one of a handful of attorneys from the Spokane area to receive this honor. I am grateful that AUSA Gregoire’s tremendous efforts on behalf of victims of violent crime are being recognized both by the American College of Trial Lawyers and the YWCA. I am honored to have Alison Gregoire serve as the Criminal Chief for the Eastern District of Washington.”

Each year, YWCA recognizes women in the Spokane Community who “embody YWCA Spokane’s mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.” Eight women were honored at YWCA’s award luncheon on March 24, 2022. YWCA Spokane emphasized that the selected honorees, including AUSA Gregoire, “give generously of themselves to make Spokane a better place for all.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today