Young Offender Isaiah Miller Pleads Guilty to Multiple Armed Carjackings

(STL.News) – Isaiah Miller, 19, has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant announced the guilty plea today.

According to information presented in court, on October 10, 2018, at about 9:45 p.m., two victims were walking to their vehicle on South Cooper Street in Memphis, Tennessee, when four very young black males approached them. One suspect pointed a small black handgun and demanded their property. The suspect told them to “lie on the ground facedown.” As one of the victims attempted to get down, one of the suspects punched him twice in the left jaw. The suspects took the victims’ wallets, cell phones, and the keys to the victims’ vehicle. They left in the 2013 Mazda headed northbound on Cooper. After notifying law enforcement about the crime, one of the victims positively identified Miller as one of the individuals who carjacked him. The victim said “Miller was the man who hit him in the face and told another man to shoot him.”

On October 11, 2018, at around 10:19 p.m., a victim was sitting in her silver Honda Civic charging her phone. She saw a group of five black males approach her, point a gun at her, and demand that she get out of the vehicle. The victim exited the vehicle and one of the men snatched her cell phone from her hand. She asked if she could keep her purse from the car, and one man responded, “Hell naw.” The males got into the Honda Civic and were last seen going west on Mynders Avenue. The victim positively identified Miller as the person responsible for the carjacking who brandished the weapon. Fingerprints belonging to Miller were found on the hood and passenger side rear door glass of the recovered vehicle.

On October 13, 2018, a victim was pulling into the driveway of his girlfriend’s house on Venable Avenue when another vehicle blocked in their vehicle. Three black males approached and demanded he exit the vehicle. The two men on the driver’s side of the vehicle both had firearms, one black and one silver. One of the suspects then pistol whipped the victim and pulled him out of the vehicle. The armed male then pointed the gun at the victim’s girlfriend and told her to get out of the vehicle. They took a phone and a gold ring from the victims. They then drove away from the scene in the victim’s Honda Accord. The victim positively identified Miller as the person who pulled her out of the vehicle.

On October 17, 2018, at approximately 5:45 p.m., a victim was walking at Walker Avenue and Tanglewood toward his car after visiting friends. The victim was approached by three black males armed with firearms who demanded that he give them his car keys, wallet, and cash. The victim initially did not comply, so one of the suspects hit him in the face and head with the firearm. The victim then gave the suspects his wallet and ran. The suspects were unable to find victim’s keys in his wallet so they fled from the scene. The victim positively identified Miller from a photo lineup as the suspect who demanded his keys and struck him in the face with the pistol.

On Friday, October 19, 2018, Mt. Moriah task force officers were on enhanced patrol looking for a silver Honda Civic that had been seen driving recklessly through the area of South Perkins and Cottonwood. Law enforcement observed a silver Honda matching the description in the area and attempted to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop. Officers chased the vehicle to the Cedar Mills apartment complex, when all four males jumped out of the car and ran in different directions. Miller was apprehended after jumping from a balcony. Ultimately, Miller gave a statement to the police, admitting to at least one of the carjackings.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 21, 2020, before U.S. District Court Judge Thomas L. Parker. Miller faces up to 15 years in federal prison followed by 3 years supervised release for each of the four carjackings. He faces mandatory minimum consecutive sentences of 7 years and up to life imprisonment for each of the firearm offenses.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, “In the short period of just one week, this young offender not only injured and terrorized multiple victims, but he also senselessly wasted his own life by committing successive violent gun crimes. There is a heavy price to pay for such violence and lawlessness, and Miller will now pay that price with decades in a federal prison. This case demonstrates our ability and intention to aggressively prosecute violent carjackings, no matter the age of the offender. Hopefully, it will also send a strong deterrent message to others to avoid throwing their lives away by senseless gun violence.”

The Memphis Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Rogers and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel D. Winnig are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government. Winnig is currently assigned from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office for the purpose of prosecuting violent crimes and firearms offenses in federal court.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE