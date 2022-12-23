Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Falls 0%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Friday – InvestorsObserver

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Friday, the crypto has fallen 0.05% to $0.0126537296.

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol a moderate volatility rank of 70, placing it in the top 30% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

YOP’s moderate volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol price is in a favorable position going forward. With support near $0.0125301397579011 and resistance around $0.012714211008161. This leaves Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

