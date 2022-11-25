Yandex parent looks to restructure ownership, governance citing 'geopolitical environment' (update)

Natalya Maisheva/iStock Editorial via Getty Images The parent firm of Russian technology company Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) said on Friday that it would look to restructure the group’s ownership and governance, citing the “current geopolitical environment” amid the country’s war with Ukraine. In a statement, Yandex N.V. (YNDX) said that a special committee had been tasked with exploring a wide range of potential scenarios, including developing international divisions of certain services, such as self-driving cars, cloud computing, data labeling and education technology “independently from Russia.” The Dutch company also mentioned that it could divest Yandex N.V.’s (YNDX) ownership and control of other business, including search and advertising, mobility, e-commerce, food delivery and others. The board of directors also said that Yandex N.V. will be renamed “in due source,” with the divested business keeping exclusive rights for the use of the Yandex brand. “These are exceptionally challenging times,” John Boynton, Yandex’s (YNDX) Chairman said. “Please be assured that as we analyze different strategic options, we will do everything possible to protect value for our public shareholders and preserve opportunities for the 20,000 employees who have made Yandex one of Europe’s most successful technology companies.” The company added that the process is at a preliminary stage and offered no assurances that actions will be taken successfully, including finding buyers for the stakes and business/ On Friday, the New York Times reported that Yandex (YNDX) had looked into the moves, adding that the plan to develop the aforementioned technologies came from a lack of access to experts, Western markets and technology as a result of the war. At this point, it’s unclear if the plan will happen as Yandex (YNDX) needs Russia’s approval to transfer Russian-registered technology licenses out of the country, the Times reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The Times added that Yandex’s (YNDX) plan is backed by Putin confidant Aleksei Kudrin, the country’s chief government auditor, who is acting for the company in an informal manner. Earlier this month, Yandex (YNDX) reported third-quarter earnings of $2.02 per share on $2.32B in revenue.