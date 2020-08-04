Wright City Man Ledra A. Craig Charged with Distribution of Fentanyl at the Ameristar Casino

(STL.News) – Ledra A. Craig, age 43, of Wright City, Missouri, was charged by a federal complaint today with distribution of fentanyl.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators began conducting an overdose death investigation after a victim was found deceased in Saint Charles, Missouri on Sunday, August 2, 2020. The investigation uncovered surveillance video from the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles, Missouri, showing Ledra A. Craig distributing fentanyl to two victims just hours before one victim was found dead. Craig later admitted to investigators that he sold fentanyl while at the Ameristar Casino in Saint Charles, Missouri, over the weekend of August 1st and 2nd.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the St. Charles County Regional Drug Task Force are investigating these current charges.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE