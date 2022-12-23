Would you be tempted to 'unretire' after quitting early? TiM podcast



Would you be tempted to ‘unretire’ after quitting work early? This is Money podcast on the return of some of Britain’s missing workersBy This Is Money Published: 07:55 EST, 23 December 2022 | Updated: 07:55 EST, 23 December 2022

First we had the great resignation and now we may be seeing a new trend emerge ‘unretirement’.Amid the turmoil of the pandemic, Britain’s economy threw up the puzzle of a dramatic rise in economic inactivity – as about 565,000 people dropped out of the workforce to a position where they were neither working or looking for work.These missing workers aren’t claiming unemployment benefits but are somehow getting by under their own steam.The phenonomen is great enough that the ONS and Bank of England have looked into it and an inquiry by a House of Lords committee says that early retirement among those aged 50 to 64 may be the main driver of the trend.But there are also tentative signs of some of these people ‘unretiring’, so what is going on?On this podcast, Georgie Frost, Helen Crane and Simon Lambert delve into the issue. Why do people want to take early retirement, why are some now returning to work – and what would tempt more back to boost productivity and the economy? I’d rather be surfing: Would anything tempt you back to work if you had taken early retirement?Plus, the team look at the stock market winners and losers of 2022 – and why the FTSE 100 managed to keep its head while other major markets suffered.Also on the agenda are log burners: can they really be cheaper than your central heating or are they just a feature for the home?And finally, used car prices have continued to defy the usual way of things and rise again this year, is that now coming to an end and what were the models that rose the most in value over 2022?Merry Christmas from the This is Money podcast team. Listen to the This is Money podcast We publish the podcast every Friday to the player on This is Money, above, and on Apple Podcasts (iTunes), the most popular, Spotify, Audioboom, and so many more.To download the Apple Podcasts app go to the App store. On Android devices, go to the Google Play store to download the podcast app of your choice. You can press play to listen to this week’s full episode on the player above, and wherever you get your podcasts please subscribe and review us if you like the podcast.We’re now available on YouTube and you can ask your smart device to ‘play the This is Money podcast’. If you’re not happy using apps, you can also listen to the latest episode and archive on the This is Money podcast page.

