Is Neuro Gum Safe for Athletes: Here’s What Experts Say

(STL.News) Neuro Gum has become a common sight in gym bags and on starting lines. The product markets itself as a clean way to stay alert, combining caffeine with L-theanine and B vitamins in chewable form. But for athletes who answer to drug testers or worry about what goes into their bodies, a simple question lingers. Is this stuff actually safe to use?

The short answer is yes, with a few caveats worth knowing. Here is what the formulation looks like, what governing bodies say about its ingredients, and where competitive athletes should pay attention.

What Goes Into Each Piece

The standard Neuro Gum contains 40mg of natural caffeine from green coffee beans. The Extra Strength version bumps that to 100mg per piece. Alongside the caffeine, each piece includes 60mg of L-theanine, an amino acid found in green tea that research suggests can promote relaxation without drowsiness.

The B vitamin content runs high. B6 sits at around 41% of the daily value per piece, while B12 hits about 100%. The product is vegan, sugar-free, and sweetened with monk fruit rather than aspartame or other artificial sweeteners.

This formulation matters for athletes who track macros and avoid unnecessary additives. Nothing in the ingredient list raises red flags for most dietary restrictions.

The Caffeine Question

Most concerns about Neuro Gum center on caffeine, so let’s address that directly.

The FDA has determined that healthy adults can consume up to 400mg of caffeine per day without negative health effects. That ceiling equals roughly 10 pieces of standard Neuro Gum or 4 pieces of the Extra Strength version. The brand recommends taking 1 to 2 pieces at a time as needed, which keeps most users well under that threshold even with multiple doses throughout the day.

Athletes already drinking coffee or energy drinks should factor those sources into their total. A morning cold brew plus 3 pieces of Extra Strength gum could push someone close to or past that 400mg mark, depending on the coffee strength.

The European Food Safety Agency reached a similar conclusion in 2015, stating that habitual caffeine intake of up to 400mg daily poses no safety concerns for non-pregnant adults.

Anti-Doping Status

For competitive athletes, the question of legality matters as much as safety. Here, the news is straightforward.

Caffeine is permitted under World Anti-Doping Agency rules. The substance currently sits on WADA’s monitoring list, which means laboratories track its use in athlete samples, but positive tests do not result in violations. The 2025 WADA monitoring program confirms that caffeine remains in this category alongside substances like nicotine and phenylephrine.

This was not always the case. Between 1984 and 2004, caffeine was considered a banned substance by the International Olympic Committee and other anti-doping authorities. A threshold of 12 micrograms per milliliter of urine caffeine concentration was set in 1987. WADA removed caffeine from the prohibited list effective January 1, 2004, and athletes have been free to use caffeine products since.

The monitoring list exists to track usage patterns in case a substance becomes problematic in the future. Athletes using Neuro Gum will not face sanctions due to its caffeine content.

The Third-Party Testing Gap

Here is where competitive athletes need to pay closer attention.

All dietary supplements carry some risk of contamination with prohibited substances. Even products containing only permitted ingredients can become problematic if manufacturing processes introduce trace amounts of banned stimulants. USADA recommends that athletes use only third-party certified supplements to reduce this risk.

USADA, Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, and the Canadian Football League recognize the NSF Certified for Sport program. The program verifies that products do not contain any of 290 substances banned by major athletic organizations and confirms that label claims match actual contents.

While researching this article, I did not find evidence that Neuro Gum specifically holds the NSF Certified for Sport certification. Athletes subject to drug testing should verify any product’s certification status directly with NSF International before use. Certification requirements and status can change, and assuming a product is certified without checking could lead to problems.

This is not a criticism of Neuro Gum specifically. Most supplements on the market lack third-party certification. But athletes who face testing need to make informed decisions, and verification can be completed in 5 minutes on the NSF website.

Why the Caffeine-Theanine Combination Works

The pairing of caffeine and L-theanine in Neuro Gum is intentional. Research on L-theanine shows that doses of 50mg or greater can relax the brain without causing drowsiness while enhancing mental alertness.

Caffeine alone can produce jitters and an eventual crash. Adding L-theanine appears to smooth out those effects, creating what users describe as calm alertness. The ratio in Neuro Gum gives 60mg of L-theanine to 40mg of caffeine in the standard version, which tips toward the calming side.

Some studies suggest that gum can deliver caffeine faster than capsules or beverages because absorption begins in the mouth through the cheek lining. For athletes who need effects within minutes before a race or during competition, this faster onset could be advantageous.

Athletes Already Using It

Professional athletes across multiple sports have adopted Neuro Gum. Formula One driver Yuki Tsunoda has partnered with the brand, stating that with 24 races around the world, staying sharp and focused during every session is essential. Tsunoda has been vocal about investing more in his mental health to perform at the highest level.

The company’s founding story has athletic roots. Co-founder Kent Yoshimura trained in Judo with the Japanese Olympic team and fought Muay Thai in Thailand. Co-founder Ryan Chen later trained with the US Paralympic racing team. Their backgrounds inform how the product is positioned toward performance contexts.

Practical Dosing Guidance

Different situations call for different amounts. Here is how the brand and common practice suggest using Neuro Gum:

For a typical work or study block, 1 to 2 pieces totaling 40 to 80mg at the start of a 60 to 120-minute focus session works well.

Pre-workout use typically involves 2 to 3 standard pieces of gum, totaling 80 to 120mg, taken 20 to 30 minutes before training. Athletes who prefer fewer pieces can use 1 Extra Strength 100mg capsule.

For long days, splitting doses with 1 piece mid-morning and 1 piece early afternoon spreads the effects without building up too much at once.

Athletes prone to anxiety, palpitations, or insomnia should start with 1 piece and avoid late-day use. The caffeine content is modest but can still affect sensitive people.

Anyone who is pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to conceive, has cardiovascular issues, or takes medications that interact with stimulants should talk to a clinician before using the product.

The Bottom Line for Athletes

Neuro Gum contains ingredients that are legal under WADA rules and fall within FDA safety guidelines when used as directed. The formulation is clean, avoiding sugar, aspartame, and artificial sweeteners. The caffeine and L-theanine combination has research supporting its ability to promote alertness without the harsher effects of caffeine alone.

Competitive athletes subject to drug testing should verify certification status before using any supplement, including Neuro Gum. This applies to all dietary supplements, not just this product. Contamination risks exist across the industry, and third-party certification provides an added layer of confidence.

For recreational athletes and fitness enthusiasts not facing drug tests, Neuro Gum offers a portable and controlled way to manage caffeine intake. Knowing exactly how much caffeine you consume with each piece makes it easier to stay under the 400mg daily ceiling compared to estimating coffee strength.

