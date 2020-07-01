Worcester Man Leonard Ngunjiri Sentenced for Tax Evasion

(STL.News) – A Worcester man was sentenced today for tax evasion and failing to file tax returns, thereby defrauding the IRS of $400,000.

Leonard Ngunjiri a/k/a Leonard Gitonga, 50, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to six months in prison, one year of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution to the IRS in the amount of $406,407. In February 2020, Ngunjiri pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion and five counts of failure to file a tax return.

Since approximately September 2012, Ngunjiri attempted to evade paying taxes for tax years 2006-2008 and 2011 by concealing his assets, directing his paychecks into bank accounts held in the names of others and using accounts in other individuals’ names for business and personal expenses. In addition, Ngunjiri did not file federal income tax returns from 2012 through 2017 despite making income in excess of the minimum filing requirements. In total, Ngunjiri defrauded the IRS of approximately $400,000.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Kristina O’Connell, Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations in Boston made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Mulcahy of Lelling’s Worcester Branch Office prosecuted the case.

