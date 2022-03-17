Wisconsin: Riley D. Kasper Arrested on Charges For Assault

Wisconsin Man, Riley D. Kasper Arrested on Charges For Assault on Law Enforcement During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Defendant Accused of Using Pepper Spray Against Officers

(STL.News) A Wisconsin man was arrested yesterday for assaulting law enforcement using a deadly or dangerous weapon during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Riley D. Kasper, 23, of Pulaski, Wisconsin, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon to inflict bodily injury, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and related offenses. He was arrested in Ashland, Wisconsin, and will make his initial appearance today in the Western District of Wisconsin.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, starting at approximately 1:50 p.m., Kasper sprayed an aerosol canister of what is believed to be pepper spray towards law enforcement officers attempting to secure the Capitol building and grounds. That day, Kasper also communicated on social media with another individual, declaring, among other things, “I pepper sprayed 3 cops so bad they got undressed and went home,” and “As you can see in that video, it was my group that busted the first gate and kept chasing the cops down and pushing them back at the capitol.”

The next day, Kasper communicated with another individual on social media, saying, “You charge that line and start spraying they start running for cover like you’re coming at them with an ak” and “there is definitely something satisfying about pepper spraying cops in riot gear …”

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Milwaukee and Washington Field Offices. Valuable assistance was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the 14 months since Jan. 6, more than 775 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 245 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today