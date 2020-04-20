Wisconsin AG Kaul Reacts to Proposed EPA Rules on PFAS Amid Nationwide Concerns About “Forever Chemicals”

(STL.News) – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joined 17 attorneys general in insisting the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) strengthen its proposed regulations requiring importers of certain products containing perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (collectively “PFAS”) in their surface coating to notify and receive EPA’s approval before importing the products.

“Wisconsin parents shouldn’t have to be fearful about the safety of the water their kids are drinking, and I will continue working to protect our water from these forever chemicals,” said AG Kaul. “EPA rules regarding PFAS should be comprehensive. They shouldn’t include dangerous carveouts or exceptions.”

AG Kaul and 17 attorneys general are calling on the EPA to strengthen the PFAS proposal by:

including a broader set of PFAS compounds that are regulated by the rule;

applying the rule to products that contain PFAS anywhere in the product, not just in their surface coating;

applying the rule to the domestic processing oFf new products, not just to the importing of them; and

not allowing any carve outs to the notification requirement for small amounts of PFAS.

