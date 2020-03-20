Winter Park Man Edward Cook, Jr. Indicted For Multiple Bank Robberies

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez announces the return by a grand jury of an indictment charging Michael Edward Cook, Jr. (48, Winter Park) with three counts of bank robbery. If convicted on all counts, Cook faces a maximum penalty of 60 years in federal prison. The indictment also notifies Cook that the United States intends to forfeit the $6,854 he stole from the banks.

According to the indictment, between February 10 and March 6, 2020, Cook robbed three banks. On February 10, 2020, he robbed the TD Bank located at 2501 US 1 South in St. Augustine. Later that month, on February 20th, he robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 11683 San Jose Boulevard in Jacksonville. On March 6, 2020, Cook robbed the TD Bank located at 2844 W US Highway 90 in Lake City.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (Jacksonville Office), the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and the Lake City Police Department, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (Tampa/Orlando Resident Agency), the Gainesville Police Department, and the Orlando Police Department Fugitive Investigation Unit. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David B. Mesrobian.

This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Middle District of Florida, U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

