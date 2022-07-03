Winnings at Online Casino: Wagering Requirements

Did you know that, as a Canadian online casino player, you’re typically subject to stricter wagering requirements (aka. playthrough requirements) than players in other countries? This means that, before you can cash out any of your winnings, you’ll need to play through your deposited amount a certain number of times. So, how do wagering requirements work? And how can you make the most of them? Keep reading for all the info.

General Wagering Requirements

In general, most Canadian online casinos will require you to wager your deposit and bonus amount a certain number of times before you can withdraw your winnings. For example, if an online N1 Casino in Canada offers a 100% match bonus up to $100 and has a 40x wagering requirement, this means that you’ll need to bet a total of $4,000 ($100 deposit + $100 bonus x 40) before you can cash out any of your winnings.

Of course, the higher the wagering requirements, the harder it will be to meet them. However, it’s important to remember that the size of the bonus is also taken into account when calculating the playthrough – so a bigger bonus will usually have bigger wagering requirements. For example, a 100% match bonus up to $100 with a 40x playthrough is easier to meet than a 50% match bonus up to $200 with the same wagering requirements.

Bonus Wagering Requirements

As we mentioned above, the size of the bonus is usually taken into account when calculating the wagering requirements. However, there are also some online casinos that will exclude the bonus amount from the requirements altogether. This means that if you’re playing with a 100% match bonus up to $100 and have met the 40x playthrough, you’ll only need to worry about wagering your deposit amount ($100) an additional number of times.

Of course, this is much more favorable for players as it gives you a better chance of meeting the requirements and cashing out your winnings. However, it’s important to remember that not all online casinos offer this type of bonus – so be sure to check the terms and conditions before you start playing.

Free Spins Wagering Requirements

In addition to deposit and bonus wagering requirements, you may also be subject to wagering requirements on any winnings that you earn from free spins. For example, if you receive 50 free spins with a 20x wagering requirement, this means that you’ll need to bet the total amount of your winnings (up to $200) 20 times before you can withdraw them.

As with other types of bonuses, the size of the free spins bonus will usually be taken into account when calculating the wagering requirements. For example, if you receive 50 free spins with a 20x playthrough, this is easier to meet than if you received 100 free spins with the same wagering requirements. A mandatory rule for any player is to know where and how to watch casino bonuses to keep up with everything new.

Tips for Meeting Wagering Requirements

Now that you know how wagering requirements work, you’re probably wondering how you can meet them and cash out your winnings. Here are a few tips to help you get started:

Start with a smaller bonus : If you’re new to online gambling, it’s a good idea to start with a smaller bonus. This will give you a better chance of meeting the wagering requirements and cashing out your winnings.

: If you’re new to online gambling, it’s a good idea to start with a smaller bonus. This will give you a better chance of meeting the wagering requirements and cashing out your winnings. Look for bonuses with lower wagering requirements : As we mentioned above, the size of the bonus is usually taken into account when calculating the wagering requirements. So, if you’re looking for an easier way to meet the requirements, it’s a good idea to look for bonuses with lower wagering requirements.

: As we mentioned above, the size of the bonus is usually taken into account when calculating the wagering requirements. So, if you’re looking for an easier way to meet the requirements, it’s a good idea to look for bonuses with lower wagering requirements. Play games that contribute 100% to the requirements : Not all casino games contribute equally to the wagering requirements. For example, slots usually contribute 100%, while table games like blackjack and roulette only contribute 10-20%. So, if you’re looking to meet the requirements as quickly as possible, it’s a good idea to play slots.

: Not all casino games contribute equally to the wagering requirements. For example, slots usually contribute 100%, while table games like blackjack and roulette only contribute 10-20%. So, if you’re looking to meet the requirements as quickly as possible, it’s a good idea to play slots. Manage your bankroll : It’s important to remember that you can only withdraw your winnings after you’ve met the wagering requirements. So, manage your bankroll and only bet what you can afford to lose.

: It’s important to remember that you can only withdraw your winnings after you’ve met the wagering requirements. So, manage your bankroll and only bet what you can afford to lose. Take advantage of casino bonuses : In addition to deposit bonuses, many online casinos offer to reload bonuses, cashback bonuses, and more. Be sure to take advantage of these offers as they can help you boost your bankroll and give you a better chance of meeting the wagering requirements.

: In addition to deposit bonuses, many online casinos offer to reload bonuses, cashback bonuses, and more. Be sure to take advantage of these offers as they can help you boost your bankroll and give you a better chance of meeting the wagering requirements. Please read the terms and conditions: Before you claim any bonus, it’s important to read the terms and conditions. This will help you avoid any surprises down the road and ensure you’re getting the best possible deal.

As you can see, there’s a lot to consider when it comes to wagering requirements. However, if you keep these tips in mind, you’ll be on your way to meeting the requirements and cashing out your winnings in no time.