Winner: Cameron Fanning Indicted on Firearm Charges

Winner Man, Cameron Fanning Indicted on Firearm Charges

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Winner, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

Cameron Fanning, age 23, was indicted on December 14, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on December 21, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on August 6, 2021, in Mission, South Dakota, Fanning having been previously convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, knowingly possessed a firearm.

The charge is merely an accusation and Fanning is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Abby Roesler is prosecuting the case.

Fanning was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

