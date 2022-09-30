Will securitisation of stressed assets meet with better luck? Here’s what Ashwini Kumar Tewari has to say

“We were expecting a hike. The only discussion was whether it will be 35 or 50 bps. A 50-bps hike was on expected lines,”, MD in charge of risk, compliance and stressed asset resolution group, .

There are a couple of purely bank-related announcements on the discussion papers. What is your first reaction to the policy announcements — exactly as you expected or were there some disputes about the stance?

We were expecting a hike. The only discussion was whether it will be 35 or 50 bps one; but the governor has gone on record saying it is better to frontload and react to it rather than reacting later. So, a 50-bps hike was on expected lines. But I agree with you. The last three, four announcements made were, I think, interesting to us as a bank, the policy stance is on expected lines.

The two discussion papers dealing with the loan loss that banks should be asked to provide on an expected basis, though of course at the moment it is only a discussion paper, but how much would this increase the provisions on the basis of expected loss rather than actual loss once an asset becomes non-performing? Will it become a significant dent as far as provisions are concerned?

I do not have the number now. We have done our internal estimates and that figure definitely points to an increase because the last five to seven years have seen elevated credit costs except for the last one year. Perhaps for this reason the number is certainly higher than what we currently have, but I do not have the exact number.



As far as securitisation of stressed assets is concerned, I do not think we have had much success in securitisation of standard assets so far as NPAs are concerned. We have tried everything as far as dealing with NPAs is concerned and none of them really has had much luck. Whether it is SARFAESI or DIT or IBC. So, will securitisation of stressed assets meet with any better luck?

Ashwini Kumar Tewari: I think so because in the standard assets, we have not had any deal so far. But the underlying infrastructure was being set up along with the platform. The documentation standards were being set right and the first deal should happen in one or two months. And on the stressed asset side, I think it is a good move because while we have tried everything and nothing has succeeded 100%, nothing has failed 100%, too. If we have more alternatives like the Western markets, I think that will be a good move.

Right now, a lot of assets are classified as fraud because of the fund division. Those cannot be sold through the NCLT route. So hopefully this would be one more where we would have some success in getting those. But, we have to study the discussion paper to see whether that category will be allowed to be sold like this. More options always help.

I understand banks have been asking the RBI to give them some kind of a staggered roll- out as far as depreciation provision on the government security holding is concerned. We have seen the RBI raise the repo rate once again so the mark-to-market losses are only going to increase. Do you think banks have a case? Is the RBI likely to change its stance? Will profitability suffer if you have to make mark-to-market provisions?

Ashwini Kumar Tewari: Yes, correct. The case was stronger in the first quarter when the interest rates had gone up significantly. For us, including today’s tenure, we are still better off than where we were in the first quarter. So, we are a little bit of a write-back rather on September 30, if the rate does not go beyond what we had seen in the first quarter. For us that number was

around 7.45%.

As long as it is below 7.45%, we are still okay. Other banks had relatively lesser impact because our book is much larger. Therefore, I do not see an immediate impact unless rate go up significantly. There is definitely an upward pressure because of the Fed actions and the 10-year Indian INR, as we know, has been trending very high. The Fed is on record to say they will increase more, so we will have to see because the 10-year Indian INR has not really aligned itself with the Fed rate hikes so far. I do not think the RBI is going to agree to any dispensation in this regard in the second quarter or beyond, unless some kind of a global shocker crops up.

