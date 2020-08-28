Wilkes-Barre Man Truman Jones Sentenced To 211 Months’ Imprisonment For Firearms And Drug Trafficking Offenses

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 27, 2020, Truman Jones, age 45, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 211 months’ imprisonment and four years of supervised release by United States District Judge Malachy E. Mannion, for heroin and crack cocaine trafficking and firearms offenses.

According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, Jones was convicted by a jury of all counts charged in the indictment: one count of conspiring to distribute 100 grams and more of heroin and crack cocaine, seven counts of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute heroin, and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities.

The evidence presented at trial showed that between the summer of 2015 and February 2016, Jones worked with several other individuals to distribute hundreds of grams of heroin and crack cocaine, often mixed with other controlled substances, including fentanyl, tramadol, and cocaine, in the Wilkes-Barre area. During a search warrant executed at a drug house maintained by Jones and another member of his conspiracy, the United States seized three loaded firearms, approximately 90 grams of heroin, and over $4,600. As a felon, Jones was prohibited from possessing firearms.

At sentencing, Jones was held accountable for at least 400 grams of heroin, which is the equivalent of approximately 16,000 potentially fatal doses of heroin, and for maintaining a drug stash house used to store, package, and sell narcotics. In pronouncing the sentence, Judge Mannion also highlighted Jones’s role as the leader of his drug trafficking organization, extensive criminal history, and the presence of young children when he was caught packaging heroin during a search warrant execution.

As part of the sentence, Judge Mannion forfeited two firearms and ammunition seized from Jones, multiple electronics, and $4,642. Investigators recovered and forfeited other firearms and ammunition from other codefendants.

Jones is the last defendant to be sentenced in this investigation. Five other members of his drug ring previously were sentenced after pleading guilty:

Davon Beckford, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to time served of approximately 13 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release. After violating the terms of his supervised release, Beckford was sentenced to an additional 6 months’ imprisonment.

Jaquan Henderson, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 96 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release.

Stephanie Walter, of Sugar Notch, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to two years’ probation.

Al Dunlap, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 108 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release.

Na’Deardra Mayhams, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 66 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release.

The matter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant United States Attorneys Phillip J. Caraballo and Jenny Roberts prosecuted the case.

