Wilbert Bouldin Pleads Guilty to Multiple Crimes

Convicted Felon, Wilbert Bouldin Pleads Guilty to Fraud, Identity Theft, and Firearm Offenses

(STL.News) A six-time convicted felon from Richmond pleaded guilty today to conspiring to commit bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and illegally possessing a firearm.

According to court documents, from around October 2020 through January 2021, Wilbert Bouldin, 25, joined together with at least two other men to defraud banks out of money and property under their custody and control. Bouldin and his coconspirators used the stolen driver’s license and social security card of an identity theft victim to negotiate thousands of dollars in counterfeit and stolen checks at banks in Williamsburg, Gloucester, Newport News, Hampton, and Richmond.

Bouldin has six prior felony convictions for fraud, firearm, and drug offenses. He and one of his codefendants are aspiring musicians who have released music under the moniker,

“Rich Felons.” When police went to arrest Bouldin, he fled from the law enforcement, but was ultimately apprehended in possession of a Smith & Wesson, SD9VE semi-automatic handgun – a firearm he is not allowed to possess as a convicted felon.

Bouldin pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of two years and a maximum sentence of 42 years in prison when sentenced on August 26. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Greg L. Torbenson, Acting Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Washington Division, made the announcement after U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert J. Krask accepted the plea.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Coleman is prosecuting the case.

