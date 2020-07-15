Wichita Man Corey A. Logan Pleads Guilty To Growing Mushrooms

(STL.News) – A Wichita man who caught law enforcement’s attention when he was shot pleaded guilty today to growing hallucinogenic mushrooms, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Corey A. Logan, 35, Wichita, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of manufacturing a controlled substance. In his plea, Logan admitted that in March 2018 police were dispatched to his home in the 1900 block of East Maywood. Logan reported being shot by an unknown assailant. Police found a mushroom growing operation in a bedroom of his home.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 2. He could face a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison. McAllister commended the Wichita Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch for their work on the case.

