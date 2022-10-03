Why You Should Avoid These 10 Typical Mistakes In Crypto Marketing – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.

Top 10 Common Crypto Marketing Mistakes That You Should Avoid

Gaining visibility is one of the aims many crypto startups find difficult to achieve. Irrespective of how promising your project is, failure to earn the right exposure is detrimental to its success. In fact, you could have a stellar marketing strategy but be poor in execution. This does not necessarily mean you’re not making any efforts; you’re not just getting the desired results.

What then are you supposed to do? Of course, evaluate your crypto marketing strategy! There might be some mistakes you are repeating. Discover where you’re missing it and do the needful.

As a crypto marketing agency , we’ve seen a lot of common faults among the cryptocurrency projects. Let’s look at ten typical mistakes in marketing you should avoid and why.

What Are These 10 Marketing Mistakes?

1.You Send Misleading Messages

It is understandable you want to create hype around your project, but why not acceptably do that? Some projects even portray themselves as the next Bitcoin or Ethereum killer, “OGs” in crypto would most likely perceive this as a scam. Therefore, it is advisable to refrain from using such phrases in your marketing campaigns.

Moreover, some other phrases might put your project under the watch of financial regulators, especially the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC). Therefore, you should avoid using such words that depict your project as an ideal or risk-free investment.

Although law enforcement works differently from country to country, cryptocurrency’s borderless nature could quickly get you in trouble. And aside from that, you should endeavor to build trust around your project by not misleading your audience about the risks involved in investing in your crypto project.

2. Choosing Irrelevant Channels

Choosing the wrong channels for your crypto marketing activities would definitely waste your efforts. You should target crypto-based communities when launching your marketing campaigns.

Of course, telegram is a common channel many crypto projects use for promotions. Most of them use it for ask me anything (AMA) sessions. The unfortunate thing about this channel is that many telegram groups are botted (filled with bots). Conducting promotions on such groups is nothing but a waste of time.

However, getting your project featured on popular crypto blogs like Cointelegraph, CoinDesk, BitcoinMagazine, et cetera, with a large audience could be problematic. You can still get the coverage of smaller media easily. In fact, many projects underestimate the power of forums like Reddit or Quora and social media platforms like Twitter and focus on irrelevant ones.

In essence, you should ascertain the presence of your target audience on any platforms you choose to use for marketing campaigns. If possible, request relevant data from telegram groups before going ahead with your AMAs.

3. Inexplicit Messages

Another mistake many projects make during their marketing campaigns is not being explicit when explaining certain aspects of their project. You include certain things in your promotional or marketing materials that regular crypto users won’t understand.

For example, saying your technology has a throughput of 7,000 TPS might sound confusing to that user category. You should at least make relatable examples and express yourself better during marketing campaigns.

Below are some ways you can help your readers understand your messages better.

Figures: should have clear titles and subtitles that are easy to understand or grasp at first glance.

Images: These should be consistent, simple, and visually appealing to your audience. For consistency, you could use your brand colors.

Facts: bring in relevant and valuable attributes to bolster your points.

4. All Style and No Value

Many projects do not have any value they want to offer their audience. Suppose your project is aimed at serious investors who take their time to assess the feasibility of whatever they invest in; you should be ready to show them value, not promises and styles.

Even those who are not seasoned investors would take their time to go through what you’ve got. Therefore, by delivering value all through, you should ensure the proper use of your marketing materials or media, including whitepaper, blogs, and social platforms.

5. Poor Use Of Keywords

Some projects don’t even take search engine optimization (SEO) seriously. Adopting best SEO practices makes it easy for potential users of your crypto product(s) or services to find you online. Of course, doing that requires the identification of relevant keywords and their usage.

Aside from that, you should also be able to monitor the performance of your target keywords. Are they generating any traffic at all? If so, how much traffic? You should also be able to tell if you are getting any leads from them.

6. Your Strategies Are Not Segmented

For every crypto marketing strategy, various audiences would most likely respond differently. In that case, you may only captivate a group; in another, you might not be able to attract any. Below are the categories of audience you will likely be targeting in your marketing activities.

Active Owners: This category of individuals are active crypto users who believe in the future of the underlying technology. They are pretty optimistic about crypto replacing fiat in years to come. They tend to partake in industry events, try new technology, and probably be brand proponents.

Passive Owners: This set of individuals are involved in crypto and perceive it well. In most cases, they invest long-term in cryptocurrency.

Curious: They’ve researched or always find themselves researching crypto but haven’t made any purchases yet. Because they’re aware of crypto, you could easily persuade them with proper marketing.

Skeptics: These ones are probably influenced by the information they obtain from the news, like SEC banning crypto. They obviously see crypto in a bad light.

Unengaged: They know about crypto and are not as much aversed as the skeptics. They could be easily persuaded depending on how good your promotions are.

7. Not Tracking Marketing Results

Many crypto projects juggle different marketing strategies together, which could make tracking results very difficult. As such, you don’t know the best traffic source and might keep channeling efforts to the wrong place.

While trying to be aggressive with your marketing activities, it is necessary to do it in a way that will make tracking results easy. For example, some projects would run AMA sessions on various Telegram groups and assume traffic comes from the current group, which might not be accurate. Therefore, endeavor to space such sessions or avoid running multiple AMAs in a row.

Another scenario is running advertisements simultaneously on different channels. Tracking results across those media might be uneasy, making your marketing efforts ineffective.

8. Poor Website Design

Your website is part of your marketing resources, and having a poor website design could be detrimental to your project. A poorly designed website is not appealing to your target audience and would scare them away. In fact, it could give your visitors an impression of a scam.

Visitors believe legit projects would invest in their website by creating something classic but less complicated. A well-designed website has a good call-to-action (CTA) placement and a good landing page. Moreover, it is informative as it helps with lead generations.

9. Poor Customer Service

Marketing activities do not just involve posting your content online; it goes way beyond that. For new members on your channels or new users to your products, you should expect them to ask even the basic questions, and you must be ready to address them.

They will definitely ask questions before, during, and after using your crypto products or services. However, you should avoid ignoring them as that will give wrong impressions about you. Moreover, some users will back out from investing in your project.

10. Poor Communication/ Ignoring Your Product

Having poor communication with your community members reduce your chances of success. Ensure you regularly communicate relevant information, updates, or announcements to your community members. You should also endeavor to update your blog periodically; this can significantly contribute to your organic traffic through exposure on search engine result pages (SERPs).

Conclusion

As a project, which of these mistakes are you guilty of? If you are aguilty of any of these, it is advisable you make the necessary amendments so you won’t kill your project thrrough your flawed marketing activities.

