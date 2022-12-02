Why Sensex bulls are taking a break after 2,100-point rally in 8 days

NEW DELHI: After a non-stop rally of over 2,100 points that took Sensex to fresh record highs and into the uncharted territory of Mt 63K for the first time, bulls on Dalal Street took a break ahead of the weekend on Friday. Sensex lost over 400 points while Nifty lost around 0.6% of its value to slip well below the 18,700 level.

While the Street appears convinced that the ongoing phase of the bull run is not going to stop anytime soon, traders chose to take some profits off the table amid a subdued mood in global markets. Here are the 5 key factors responsible for dragging Sensex and Nifty lower today:

1) Profit booking



Today’s decline was led by profit booking in banks, financials, IT and auto stocks after the one-way rally seen in many counters in the last few days.

2) Motown under pressure



Auto stocks were under pressure after the release of monthly sales figures. While two-wheeler companies recorded a month-on-month decline, volumes in passenger vehicle segment was flat. Tractor despatches fell with the end of the harvest season while the figures for medium and heavy commercial vehicles were largely steady, said.

3) Technical factors



On daily charts, the market is in an overbought technical condition. Nifty’s immediate support and resistance were seen at 18,600 and 18,900 respectively.

Analysts said indecisiveness crept in on anticipated lines after reaching the 18,900 vicinity in Thursday’s trading session. “Expect upside hopes to be diluted on pullback beyond 18,715, but a collapse is not expected unless below 18,470,” said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at .

Nifty’s make-or-break support is seen at the 18587 mark.

4) Valuations



Even though there is momentum in the market, valuations are at elevated levels, limiting the scope for further upside. “Scope for further PE expansion is limited. Therefore, the market is likely to consolidate around the present levels,” said Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

5) Global market



After a report showed contraction in manufacturing activity in the US last month, the Dow Jones finished down 0.6% overnight. Amid recession related worries, Asian stock markets were also having an unlucky Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.6% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was lower by 0.10%. As investors await US payrolls data later in the day, the European markets were also set to open lower.

